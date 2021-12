A private service was held on November 7, 2021 at the Orange County Buddhist Church for the late Ethel Masae Okada who passed away October 17, 2021 at the age of 87.

Ethel was born in Kauai, Hawaii. She is survived by her 2 children, Kelley Okada and Kathleen (Ken) Nishida, and grandson Bradley Nishida.

She also leaves behind her sister Julia Kobayashi and brother Denny Sakai.