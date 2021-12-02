Anne Rudin

\SACRAMENTO — Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Nov. 28 after the passing of Anne Rudin, Sacramento’s first elected woman mayor and community icon, at the age of 97.

“Sacramento has lost a champion of the people and trailblazer for women and girls across our region. Anne Rudin was a compassionate, courageous leader, who dedicated her life to the Sacramento community and was a tireless advocate for the voiceless.

“Her impact will be forever felt in our great city and her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us forward. She had a light that emanated from within her, and I will always remember her kindness and cherish our friendship.

“My prayers are with all of her family and friends during this difficult time. Anne will truly be missed.”

Rudin, who was elected in 1983 and served two terms, received the Foreign Minister’s Commendation from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2005 for her efforts in boosting bilateral relations between Japan and the U.S. during her time as mayor. Since 1982, Sacramento has had a sister-city relationship with Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture.

She is also remembered as a staunch advocate for women’s and LGBTQ rights.