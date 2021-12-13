A private service for the late Fujie Inouye, 98-year-old, California-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on November 12, 2021, will be held on a later date.

Pre-deceased by her husband, Masao, and siblings, Kazue Enomoto and Hitoshi Suyehiro; she is survived by her daughter, June Matsunami; grandchildren, Lee (Aubrey) Matsunami and Lynn (Steve) Tokeshi; great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Cole Matsunami, and Dara and Shay Tokeshi; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441