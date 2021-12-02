From left: Phil Wong, Moses Villarama, Luisa Sermol and Todd Cerveris in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

PALO ALTO — TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will celebrate the holidays with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a heartwarming production adapted from the screenplay of the beloved 1946 film.

Presented as a 1940s-era radio play, complete with live foley-style sound effects in a fun and theatrical style, this live version of the holiday favorite is told by five nimble actors who take on dozens of roles and provide all of the live sound effects, immerses audiences in George Bailey’s iconic tale of love, loss, and redemption on Christmas Eve.

Directed by TheatreWorks’ Giovanna Sardelli, the production will be presented Dec. 1-26, at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets

(starting at $30) or more information, the public may visit http://TheatreWorks.org or call (877) 662-8978.

Showtimes:

Dec. 1-4, 8 p.m.

Dec. 5, 2 and 7 p.m.

Dec. 7-8, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9-10, 8 p.m.

Dec. 11, 2 and 8 p.m.

Dec. 12, 2 and 7 p.m.

Dec. 14-15, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16-17, 8 p.m.

Dec. 18, 2 and 8 p.m.

Dec. 19, 2 and 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

Dec. 26, 2 and 7 p.m.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will also be offered via video streaming, allowing patrons to watch either from home or in-theatre, making these shows accessible to additional audience members, including those unable or unready to attend in-person. More information will be available soon at http://TheatreWorks.org.

Moses Villarama makes his TheatreWorks main stage debut as George Bailey. He was recently seen in “Cambodian Rock Band” and in TheatreWorks’ recent benefit reading of “tokyo fish story.”

Phil Wong returns to TheatreWorks as Freddie Fillmore, a radio announcer who plays Mr. Potter, Joseph, and others in the radio play. Wong is a Bay Area-based theatre artist, writer, and musician, and a member of the first Bay Area #BARS Cohort.

Sarita Ocón makes her TheatreWorks debut as Sally Applewhite, the actor who performs as Mary. Ocón has been seen at leading regional theatres across the country, including American Conservatory Theater.

Luisa Sermol appears as Lana Sherwood, the actor playing Violet and others in the radio play. Sermol’s Broadway credits include “Hamlet” and Off-Broadway in “Macbeth.”

Todd Cerveris makes his TheatreWorks main stage debut as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood, the actor playing guardian angel Clarence and others. Cerveris has been seen on Broadway in “South Pacific” and performed in the first national tours of “War Horse,” “Spring Awakening,” and “Twelve Angry Men.”

TheatreWorks will require proof of vaccination and masks for all staff and audience members entering any of its theatres, offices, and public spaces through Dec. 31. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record (http://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov) with matching photo ID.