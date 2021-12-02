Marshall B. Ketchum University in Fullerton is pleased to officially recognize an alumni leader as the 2021 Southern California College of Optometry Distinguished Alumnus.

Gary Asano, OD, FAAO, graduated from Southern California College of Optometry in 1978 with a desire to specialize in serving low-vision patients. He went on to become a tireless advocate for these patients, an acknowledged expert in the specialty, and a respected lecturer and educator.

Gary Asano

A long-time member of the American Optometric Association (AOA), the California Optometric Association (COA) and numerous other professional groups, Asano was awarded the AOA Vision Rehabilitation Committee-Jerry Davidoff Memorial Low Vision Care Service Award in June 2019 and the Envision Oculus Low Vision Award in August 2018.

One of Asano’s most significant contributions to the profession of optometry is his founding of the Low Vision Rehabilitation Section in California (LVRS), an enormous undertaking that required voting approval and accomplished that unanimously by the COA House of Delegates. The LVRS has been one of the most active of its kind for 12 years under his leadership, and it is the largest low-vision organization in the nation.

Asano has been recognized for his work by the COA House of Delegates with a Presidential Citation in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013. He has over 25 years of private practice and 10+ years in an HMO, in low-vision rehabilitation care.

His role as an educator has included, in addition to teaching at SCCO, numerous professional conferences, publications, research, and lectures. His proudest moments include being a staff and faculty member at the Center for the Partially Sighted for 30+ years and seeing his former students excel above and beyond in the profession.