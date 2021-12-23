Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura in “Drive My Car.”

(UPDATED with list of California theaters showing “Drive My Car”)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) has named “Drive My Car” as Best Picture of the Year, it was announced Dec. 18 by Claudia Puig, president of LAFCA.

The three-hour film is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and concerns the relationship between an aging actor and his young chauffeur. On Dec. 3, the New York Film Critics Circle also named “Drive My Car” the best film of 2021.

An animated film by Mamoru Hosoda was the runner-up in that category.

“Our awards cover a lot of ground and genres and they also span the globe,” said Puig. “We are thrilled to spread our love and appreciation for this breadth of outstanding films.”

For the L.A. Rebellion filmmakers, the LAFCA is giving a special citation for their contributions to cinema. Major figures include Charles Burnett, Larry Clark, Julie Dash, Zeinabu Irene Davis, Jamaa Fanaka, Haile Gerima, Alile Sharon Larkin and Billy Woodberry.

As previously announced, the LAFCA has chosen legendary actor/writer/director/producer Mel Brooks as the recipient of this year’s Career Achievement Award.

Award winners are:

Picture: “Drive My Car”

Runner-up: “The Power of the Dog”

Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Runner-up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Actor: Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Runner-up: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Actress: Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Runner-up: Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Supporting Actor (tie): Vincent Lindon, “Titane,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car”

Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Animation: “Flee”

Runner-up: “Belle”

Best Film Not in the English Language: “Petite Maman”

Runner-up: “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Documentary/Non-fiction Film: “Summer of Soul”

Runner-up: “Procession”

New Generation (tie): Shatara Michelle Ford, “Test Pattern,” and Tatiana Huezo, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Film Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, “Summer of Soul”

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”

Cinematography: Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Production Design: Steve Saklad, “Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar”

Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, “Nightmare Alley”

Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”

Douglas E. Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video: “The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)”

Career Achievement: Mel Brooks

Founded in 1975, LAFCA is composed of Los Angeles-based professional film critics working in the Los Angeles print and electronic media. LAFCA members hold their annual awards vote, honoring screen excellence on both sides of the camera.

Aside from honoring each year’s outstanding cinematic achievements, LAFCA has also made it a point to look back and pay tribute to distinguished industry veterans with its annual Career Achievement Award, which is announced in October, as well as to look forward by spotlighting fresh, promising talent with its annual New Generation Award.

In addition, over the past three decades, LAFCA has sponsored and hosted numerous film panels and events and donated funds to various Los Angeles film organizations, especially where film preservation was concerned.

LAFCA members have also collectively been vocal about taking up causes they have felt passionate about, from drafting formal protests against censorship and colorization to lending their support to controversial films. For more information, visit www.lafca.net.

For a full list of voting members, visit: http://www.lafca.net/members.html

Now Playing

In California, “Drive My Car” is playing at the following theaters:

• Angelika Film Center & Café-Carmel Mountain, 11620 Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego. www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego

• Laemmle’s Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale. www.laemmle.com

• Laemmle’s Claremont, 450 W. 2nd St., Claremont. www.laemmle.com

• Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles. www.landmarktheatres.com/los-angeles/nuart-theatre

• SBIFF Riviera Theatre, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara. https://sbiffriviera.com/

• Landmark Shattuck, 2230 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley. www.landmarktheatres.com/san-francisco-east-bay/shattuck-cinemas

• New Parkway Theatre, 474 24th St., Oakland. www.thenewparkway.com

• Smith Rafael Film Center, 1118 4th St., San Rafael. https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/

For more information, visit: https://drivemycar.film/screening-schedule