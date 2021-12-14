AARP will present a free virtual event, “Leading with a Champion Mind,” on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 12 p.m. PST.

After a challenging year of navigating the “double pandemic” of COVID-19 and the rise of anti-Asian hate, AARP celebrates the strength of the AAPI community and brings together generations of AAPI Olympians who embody resilience and excellence.

Join AARP for an uplifting virtual conversation on resilience and strength, moderated by Olympic gold medalist speed skater Apolo Ono and panelists: Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi and two-time Olympic bronze medalist figure skaters Alex and Maia Shibutani.

Register at: http://bit.ly/aarpchampions