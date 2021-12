Emiko “Em” Yamada passed away peacefully on November 19, 2021. She was the beloved wife of late husband Henry “Tak” Yamada; mother of Merilynn and Ron (Emiko) Yamada; grandmother of Donji Yamada-Dessert and Jacob “JT” Yamada; sister-in-law of Jean Tomiko Urushima and Akiko Kato. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Due to COVID, there are no plans for services at this time.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441