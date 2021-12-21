A private memorial service for Mary Haruye Yoshimoto, 101-year-old, Vale, Ore.-born Nisei, who passed away on November 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, was held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Kubota Mortuary, with Pastor Ruy Mizuki officiating.

She is predeceased by brother Melvin, sister Geneva, brother-in-law Hide Kawata, Suzan Gail Tsu and Junior Masaru Mayeda, grandson Ryan Tsu; and survived by her daughter, Norma Jean (Masao) Yamashita; grandchildren, Tracie (Corey) Yamashita-Daye, Christopher (Marian) Yamashita, Tricia Tsu; great-grandchildren, McKen-Z Turnyr and Brendan Leong; brothers, Harry (Terry), Tom (Fumi) and Dick Kawahara; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

