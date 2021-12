Toyoko Sato of Lomita, Calif., aged 96, died peacefully on December 3, 2021. Her husband, Yuzy, predeceased her in 2007. She leaves behind her children, Garry (Esther), Robert (Anna), Carolyn and Brian. She leaves her grandchildren, Steven (Shelly), Cody, Gregory and Marie, as well as great-grandchildren, Kayla and Riley. Due to COVID, the service will be private and at a later date, and please no koden.