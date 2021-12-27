SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement Dec. 23 after the passing of legendary writer Joan Didion, a native of Sacramento.

“Sacramento has lost one of its most beloved daughters and our country has lost one of its most iconic voices. Through her personal and greatly detailed writing, Joan Didion demonstrated the enduring love that she had for the Sacramento region.

“Joan had an unparalleled ability to translate the complications of everyday life – the joy, love, and loss within an ever-changing society. She captured our imaginations, and her distinctive voice will forever guide how we reflect on the American experience.

“My prayers are with Joan’s family and friends during this difficult time. Her legacy will continue to inspire us for generations to come.”