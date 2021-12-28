A public visitation for the late Glenn E. Shimamoto, 65-year-old, California-born, resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on December 14, 2021, will be held on Wednesday, December 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St. in

Los Angeles. A private family service will be held on Thursday, December 30, at Gedatsu Church in Rosemead.

He is survived by his wife, Liz Ann Shimamoto; children, Bryan Shimamoto, Amy (Brian) Lew, and Grace Shimamoto; grandchildren, Ava and Adam Shimamoto, and Ethan and Theodore Lew; sisters, Lisa (Ralph Fernandez) Shimamoto and Diane (Wayne) Yokoyama; nephews, Blake and Kai Yokoyama; he is also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441