A private graveside service for the late Robert Matsubayashi, 85-year-old, California-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on November 24, 2021, was held on Friday, December 17, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City.

Predeceased by his wife, Joanne Matsubayashi née Ashimoto, and sister, Lily Kuroda; he is survived by his children, John (Amy Ota) Matsubayashi, Alice (Chris) Duval and James Matsubayashi; grandchildren, Kyle Ota, Jake Matsubayashi, Gabe Matsubayashi and Mia Duval; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

