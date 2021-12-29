TORRANCE — A man identified as Ryoichi Kobayashi, 63, was struck and killed by a car, the coroner’s office said Monday.

The crash was reported at 8:05 p.m. on the eastbound side of Torrance

Boulevard east of Conradi Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Kobayashi, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was walking from the north edge of Torrance Boulevard to cross to the south edge and was struck by a 2019 Toyota going eastbound on Torrance past Conradi at 35 mph, the CHP said.

Investigators described the driver as a 39-year-old Torrance woman.

According to City News Service, the CHP at first indicated the crash was a hit-and-run, but did not say that in a subsequent press release. The investigation is continuing.