Sen. Bob Dole is joined by Matt Fong, former state treasurer, at a campaign rally for Asian Americans in Studio City during his 1996 presidential campaign. Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died Sunday. He was 98. Fong, the son of Democrat March Fong Eu, California’s 25th secretary of state, served as California’s 30th state treasurer and ran for the U.S. Senate in 1998, losing to incumbent Sen. Barbara Boxer. He passed away of cancer at age 57 on June 1, 2011. (Photo by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

