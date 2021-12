Richard Takeshi Shindo, 94, passed away on November 16. Predeceased by son, Mark Shindo. Beloved husband of Elene Shindo; Loving father of Leigh Shindo and Jennifer McGlone (daughter-in-law); Kindhearted grandfather to Alyssa and Jason Cooper, Gregory Baldo and Mark Baldo. Also survived by nieces and nephews and their children.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 12, 11:00 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary,

707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441