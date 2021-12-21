June 12, 1933 – November 10, 2021

Mrs. Eleanor Michiko Igawa, 88 years old, Hilo, Hawaii-born resident of Gardena, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Roni (Rom) Trinidad; sons, Wayne (Irene) Igawa, Dale (Allison) Igawa; grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Sween, Kevin (Tracey) Igawa, Brandon Igawa, Matthew Igawa, Kelsi Trinidad, Justin Igawa, Corey (Kasi) Igawa, Kayla Igawa; great-grandchildren: Rory Sween, Wesley Igawa, Eric Igawa; sister, Margaret Fukumae; brother, George Ishibashi; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Private services were held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Gardena Buddhist Church.

