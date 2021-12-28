October 3, 1927 – December 19, 2021

Ruth Mikiko Hatchimonji, 94-year-old, born in Kahuku, HI, passed away on December 19, 2021, at her home. Ruth was an adventure seeker. Unable to stay put on the island of Oahu after high school, she spent time living and working in Tokyo and Chicago before settling down in Los Angeles, where she eventually met and married her beloved Ike. After starting her family, the adventures continued. She lived in Thailand for 7 years, raising her 3 young children while Ike worked in Vietnam. After that, it was years spent living and working in Zaire. Retirement finally brought Ruth & Ike back to Southern California. Ruth continued to enjoy traveling, was a longtime volunteer at the Japanese American National Museum and spent time craft beading, knitting, fishing and video poker playing at casinos across the country.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Ike. She is survived by her children, Alan Hatchimonji (Souzan), James Hatchimonji (Rachel) and Susan Gates (James); grandchildren, Justin (Danielle) Hatchimonji, Abigail Hatchimonji, Grant (Caroline) Hatchimonji, Kelly Gates, Kenji Hatchimonji and Emi Hatchimonji; great-grandchildren, Evan and Jack Hatchimonji; sister, Muriel Sunada.

There will be no service or program but friends & family may pay respects on Thursday, December 30, anytime between 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary outside under canopy, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles. COVID safety measures, please. No koden. Donations may be made to the Japanese American National Museum or the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441