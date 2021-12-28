Private funeral services for the late Mr. Noboru Asayama, 98-year-old, Des Moines, Wash.-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on December 1, 2021, were held on December 23 at Gardena Buddhist Church, with Rev. John Iwohara officiating.

He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis (Robert), Terri (David), and Gail (Robert); grandchildren, Melissa, Ashley, Michelle, Michael, Scott, and Katie; older sister, Helen Yamamoto; also survived by many nieces and nephews, and other relatives.

