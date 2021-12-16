The Los Angeles Dodgers visited four elementary schools Tuesday morning and passed out items ahead of the holiday season. As part of their annual holiday program, volunteers boarded the Dodgers Holiday Express bus and delivered 500 toys and 400 pairs of shoes, provided lunch, and gave 400 gift cards to the students.

Even Santa Claus himself made an appearance as the Dodgers group visited four local schools: Solano Avenue Elementary, Castelar Elemen­tary, Logan Academy of Global Ecology, and Elysian Heights Elementary Arts Magnet.

The Dodgers partnered with WSS as well as Shoes That Fit, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that recognizes the importance of owning new athletic shoes in order to learn, play, and thrive with confidence.

“Every year the Dodgers commit to spreading holiday cheer by providing unique opportunities for children in our communities. This year we brought the Dodgers Holiday Express to schools surrounding Dodger Stadium and were able to surprise 400 children with much-needed gifts and a special visit from Santa Claus,” said Naomi Rodriguez, Dodger vice president of external affairs and community relations.

Amy Fass, CEO/executive director of Shoes That Fit, added, “One in three children in the United States live in low-income families, and shoes are one of the most expensive items to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child’s confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that the Dodgers are taking the time to make such a positive impact on kids in their community.”

Photo by Jon Soohoo/Los Angeles Dodgers