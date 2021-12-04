Former UCLA star and current director of student affairs Allison Taka has announced the No. 19-ranked Bruins women’s basketball team will be hosting its 4th Nikkei Youth Basketball Appreciation Game at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, at Pauley Pavilion.

Allison Take played for the Bruins from 2007 to 2009.

UCLA will be going up against the No. 9 University of Arizona Wildcats, who were the National Championship runners-up last year.

This special event is open to boys and girls teams of all ages (K-12), from any Japanese American organization.

In honor of Nikkei youth teams, the Bruins have offered discounted youth tickets at $1, with adults being charged $5.

When ordering the tickets, use the promo code “TEAMUA” for the special price. If you have any questions, contact the women’s basketball director of marketing, Bryan Corvera, at bcorvera@athletics.ucla.edu.

Taka said everyone is welcome for a fun afternoon of great basketball and community atmosphere.

If you are not able to attend the NIkkei Youth Appreciation day, or want to see more UCLA women’s games, there are also other team days with discounted ticket prices you can attend.