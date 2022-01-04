The final season of “Attack on Titan” begins Jan. 9 on services including Hulu. (MAPPA)

Crunchyroll and Funimation, the two largest anime distributors in North America, have announced that Part 2 of the final season of the hit anime “Attack on Titan” will start on Jan. 9.

Both distributors are likely to release the episodes in a simulcast format, airing on the same day as their Japanese counterparts with appropriate subtitles.

All 75 currently available episodes can be watched on the Crunchyroll or Funimation websites, and the Hulu streaming service, dubbed in English or subtitled in the original Japanese.

Adapted from the award-winning manga of the same name by Isayama Hajime and first published in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, “Attack on Titan” has received numerous prestigious awards such as the 35th Kodansha Manga Award for best shonen manga, the 18th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, and a plethora of other awards worldwide.

As a New York Times-bestselling series, sales of its manga volumes have exceeded 100 million, rivaling other manga giants such as “One Piece,” “Naruto,” “Dragonball,” and the wildly popular “Kimetsu no Yaiba,” or “Demon Slayer” as it’s known in the U.S.

Mainichi Shimbun called “Attack on Titan” a “once-in-a-decade hit.”

The impact of AoT has spread even beyond the borders of Japan. The Titans of AoT have been seen promoting restaurants, products, and even throwing the first pitches at Dodgers games.

“Attack on Titan” follows the life of Eren Jaeger, who lives within the walled city of Shiganshina. The wall that surrounds his town acts as both a protective barrier and a prison, keeping the occupants safe from the mysterious giants, known as Titans, by barring them from the outside world.

As the story unfolds, Eren and his allies join the fight against the Titans and uncover the mysterious history of the Titans and the power that they wield. Filled with heart-pumping action, mystery, and political intrigue, “Attack on Titan” is a title that has no trouble appealing to older audiences.

You can also watch “Attack on Titan: Chronicle” (available through Funimation), which has condensed the events of the previous three seasons into a two-hour film. Keep in mind that the film omits the events from Part 1 of “Attack on Titan’s” final season,” so you’ll have to watch those 16 episodes to be fully up to speed.