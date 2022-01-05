Amy Hill and Betty White in a scene from “Maybe This Time.” (ABC)

Actress Betty White, who died on Dec. 31 at age 99, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, is being remembered by many of her fellow actors, including Amy Hill, who worked with White on the 1995-96 ABC sitcom “Maybe This Time.”

White and Marie Osmond played a mother and her divorced daughter running a coffee shop. Hill played Kay Ohara, the owner of a business next door. The cast also included Ashley Johnson and Craig Ferguson.

“Betty made it unforgettable. Respect. Love,” Hill posted on Facebook.

White’s agent said Monday the late TV icon “died of natural causes” on New Year’s Eve, shooting down rumors her death was connected to a COVID-19 booster shot.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and longtime friend, said in a statement to People magazine.

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived.”

Witjas had previously said White did not receive a booster shot on Dec. 28, despite social-media posts that claimed she did.

White was a TV star for seven decades and is best known for her Emmy-winning roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” She was also known as an animal advocate.

On Friday afternoon, flowers were placed on White’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 6747 Hollywood Blvd. Her star is next to that of Allen Ludden, her late husband and former host of the game show “Password.”