Tomohiro Kaku and Shim Eun Kyung in the Japanese feature film “The Journalist.” (Aeon Entertainment)

Netflix has developed a series adaptation of the hit Japanese feature film “The Journalist,” set to stream worldwide beginning Jan. 13.

Based on the three-time Japanese Academy Film Prize-winning film of the same name, the series follows a dedicated journalist as she uncovers government corruption even as powerful foes attempt to silence her.

While the Netflix show takes place in the same newspaper company as the film, the new series features different characters and a brand new plot.

Ryoko Yonekura stars as our new protagonist Anna Matsuda, a tenacious and inquisitive reporter for the Toto Shimbun. Anna Matsuda is considered a “shinbun gyokai no itanji’’ (nonconformist in the newspaper field), and will stop at nothing to uncover the truth.

Yonekura is best known for her role in the Japanese medical drama “Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon.” Go Ayano, Ryusei Yokohama, Hidetaka Yoshioka, and Shinobu Terajima co-star.

Michihito Fujii, director of the feature film, has returned to direct the show. Fujii won the Japan Academy Award for his work on the film. He also directed three episodes of “Samurai Gourmet,” which are now available on Netflix.

Netflix has confirmed 10 episodes of “The Journalist,” with an approximate runtime of 50 minutes each.