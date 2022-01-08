A private family service will be held at a later date for Emie Obata, 94-year-old, California-born Nisei who passed away peacefully in Torrance on December 31, 2021.

She is predeceased by her husband, Shuichi Obata; parents, Kotaro (Kogiku) Sakakura; brothers, Joe Sakakura and Arthur (Kumi) Sakakura, and sister, Sachi (Pete) Kurihara; brother-in-law, Hajime (Hinae) Obata; nephews, Steve Sakakura and Roger Kurihara. Emie is survived by her sister-in-law, Michiko Sakakura; nephews, Michael (Arlene) Kurihara, Richard (Francine), Donald (Annette), and David Sakakura, Howard Obata, and Keith Obata; also survived by many grand-nieces, grand-nephews and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449