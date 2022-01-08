May 19, 1925 – December 6, 2021

Lucy Midori Hamanaka passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home on December 6, 2021. Lucy was born in Baker, Oregon to Soichi and Tokiko (Abe) Hirata. The family moved to Japan during the war. After the war, she worked as an interpreter for the British Army. She eventually moved to Los Angeles, was employed as a nanny, then as a receptionist at Tamura & Co. furniture store where she met her “one & only” Kozo. They married in 1953, had three children and settled in Monterey Park. Lucy was active with the Monterey Park Sister City, Montebello Women’s Club and Koyasan Boy Scout Troop 379. She was awarded the Los Angeles Area Council’s Silver Beaver Award in 1975. She loved gardening, crafting and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucy retired from Fishking Food Processors and Upper Crust Enterprises, after 30+ years.

Lucy is survived by her children Glenn (Teresa Itokazu), Gail (Patrick) Hamanaka-Reinig, Keith; grandchildren David and Traci Hamanaka and Kelly (Christopher) Bolan; great-grandchildren Jack, Brayden and Luke Bolan; brother Souzaburo (Kimiko) Hirata (Japan); sister-in-law Velma Hamanaka and many other relatives. She was pre-deceased by Ko in 2017.

A celebration of life will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Cherry Blossom Lawn on January 22, 2022.

