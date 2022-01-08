GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute made the following announcement on Thursday:

“Your health and safety is our priority. With the drastic increase of COVID-19 case and the highly contagious Omicron variant, we have decided to temporarily suspend our on-site activities for the remainder of January 2022. All of our online programs will continue as planned.

“We will reassess the situation at the end of January for future plans. Please check back for further updates and thank you for your continued support.”

For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or visit http://jci-gardena.org.