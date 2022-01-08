Eric Kane Miyamoto, 70-year-old Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei and resident of Yorba Linda, peacefully passed away at his home on January 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Teri Miyamoto; sons, Shane (Kristine) and Justin (Jean) Miyamoto; grandsons, Ethan and Liam Miyamoto; brothers, Alan (Carol) and Mike (Corliss) Miyamoto; sister, Tina (John) Wirth; and is also survived by other nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Due to COVID, there are no plans for services at this time.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449