A private funeral service for the late Wayne T. Kasai, 66-year-old, California-born resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on December 17, 2021, was held on Wednesday, December 29, at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles.

Wayne was an attorney practicing in downtown Los Angeles for the last 32 years.

Predeceased by his parents, Ryo and Marian Kasai; he is survived by his wife, Gretchen S. Kasai; son, Wylie Kasai; siblings, Mark (Amy), Candice (Mark Riley), and Jon Kasai; nieces, Alexis and Stacey Kasai; he is also survived by other relatives.

In lieu of flowers and koden, donations may be made to Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. Third St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

