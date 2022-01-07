The Celebration of Life for Gary Edward Gaulton, who passed away on December 16, 2021, will be held on January 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Friends Church, 5091 Mountain View Ave., Yorba Linda, CA 92886.

Gary (71) is survived by his wife, Kathy Gaulton; three children, Caroline (Philip) Sakanashi, Christina (Dan) Gruenberg and David (Leah) Gaulton; and four beloved grandchildren.

Gary loved the Lord Jesus Christ and served Him well. He was a pastor and superintendent in the Pacific Coast Japanese Conference of the Free Methodist Church. He will be dearly missed.