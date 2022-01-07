Fujie Dorothy Oshima, 89-year-old, Isleton, Calif.-born Nisei, passed away on December 21, 2021 in Torrance. She is survived by her son, Glenn Oshima; brother, Yoshiki Oshima; nieces and nephews, Janice (Steven) Adachi, Diane (Paul) Maltzer, Gary (Janice) Oshima, Irene (Steven) Sasaki, Mark (Stacie) Oshima, Richard (Kay) Fujii, Jean Fujii, Elsie Hempelman, Howard Fujii; also survived by many other relatives.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services held at this time.

