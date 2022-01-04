The Greater Los Angeles JACL chapter will present two short films during its virtual program “In and Around Little Tokyo” on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m.

Robert Shoji ‘s “Gone” examines today’s Little Tokyo and the changes taking place. The short film asks, “Will we stand by until Little Tokyo is GONE, or will we stand up and fight for the future of our community?”

Fletcher Bowron, former mayor of Los Angeles, used his weekly radio show to indict Japanese Americans during World War II. His amazingly racist rhetoric was spewed over the city’s airwaves, fueling the incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry. In “Putting Them Where They Could Do No Harm,” Steve Nagano argues that now is the time to remove his name from the square that honors him.

For a Zoom link to the program and more information, email Louise at LSakamoto@sbcglobal.net.