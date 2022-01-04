WASHINGTON — Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Dec. 29 after testing positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“Today, I tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and received my booster shot in September. I am only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and am thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine. I am isolating and will continue following all of the recommendations of the House attending physician.

“As COVID-19 cases rise across the nation, I encourage everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. I wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”