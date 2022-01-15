September 10, 1939 — December 20, 2021

Ken Saito passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2021. He was 82 years old. Ken was born on September 10, 1939, in Los Angeles, and grew up in Long Beach. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law and grandson. He is survived by wife, Christine Saito; sister, Keiko Shibata; stepsons, David (Mary) Russell, Steven (Candy) Russell; nephews, Kyle (Marissa) Meininger, Mitchell (Cynthia) Shibata; nieces, Aileen Shibata, and Katrina Shibata; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; grandnephew and grandniece.

His interment will be January 21, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 So. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

In his early adult years he worked in the produce department for Vons Markets. Ken moved to Reno in 1980 and began his long career as a poker dealer, card room manager, and an occasional player until 2020 when COVID-19 closed all the poker rooms.

In 1983 Ken married Christi, a union that would continue for the rest of his life. Ken loved his dogs, fishing, camping, riding steam trains, cruising, and the Hawaiian islands.

Ken volunteered for The Great Reno Balloon Races and for the U.S. Department of Wildlife Lahontan Fish Hatchery until a flood destroyed the fish raceways. He took the oldest grandchildren on trips to amusement parks, zoos, and aquariums. He was just getting to know the next generation of children. He will forever be in our hearts.