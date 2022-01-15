Roy Isao Takeno passed peacefully from natural causes on January 3, 2022, at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rikinosuke and Kuniye; brother, Ben; and sister, Sumiko Nagai. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Reiko Marian; daughters, Robin, Riki Phelps (Donald), Melissa Mapes (Rodney), Meredith (Jerry); grandchildren, Kayla, Julie, Andrew, Makena, Sydney; sister, Toshiko; brother, Harry; and several other loving family members.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary in Riverside. Roy will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery on Thursday, February 3 at 10 a.m. Celebration of Life will be on Friday, February 4 at The Grove Community Church at noon. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Roy’s memory.