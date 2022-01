Loving mother and grandmother. Mae was born on December 28, 1928, in Dinuba, Calif. and passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on January 13, 2022, in Huntington Beach.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Shishido; granddaughter, April Pence and husband Marcus Pence; sisters-in-law; and many nephews and nieces.

Due to the COVID situation there will be a private service for the immediate family members.

Mae will be laid to rest in Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, Calif.