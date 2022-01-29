Martin (Marty) Takumi Ogino, 72 years old, passed away on January 10, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, his family moved to the San Gabriel Valley where he grew up. Marty enjoyed making people laugh and helping in any way he could. His favorite hobbies included fishing, camping, poker and in more recent years, sewing various crafts for different organizations.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie; his children, Lindsay (Ryan) and Jonathan; and his grandson, Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Marsha (Tad) Aizumi; brother, Paul (Arlene); nieces and nephews.

A small family service will be held in the springtime, with virtual attendance extended to family and friends. In the coming months, more information will be made available through the following website:

www.fukuimortuary.com. Search obituaries for Martin Ogino.