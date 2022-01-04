The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Dec. 30 that its Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person Masugo Kawahara.

Masugo Kawahara

He is a 58-year-old male Asian who was last seen on Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of West 106th Street in Los Angeles with a possible destination of Canoga Park.

Kawahara is 5’2” tall, 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a grey jacket. He suffers from schizophrenia.

His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.