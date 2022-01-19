March 10, 1923 – December 21, 2021

Peggy Shizuko Kawaguchi, 98, Florin, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Kirk Kawaguchi; granddaughter, Kacy Kawaguchi; daughter-in-law, Judy Kawaguchi and sister-in-law, Midori Ito.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James Kawaguchi; son, Bruce Kawaguchi; parents, Matasaburo and Kou Ito; and her brothers, Victor, Sachio, Kiyoshi and Tom Ito.

A private family service was held.

