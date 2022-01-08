SAN FRANCISCO — The 51st annual Oshogatsu Matsuri, a ommuinty celebration to welcome the Year of the Tiger, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sokoji-Soto Zen Buddhist Temple, 1691 Laguna St. (at Post) in Japantown. Enter through parking lot on Hemlock and Laguna.

Hosted by Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (JCCCNC).

This year, the festival will be both indoors and outdoors and will include free cultural arts and crafts activities — shikishi art, screen printing, children’s art contest, a mochitsuki (Japanese rice pounding) demonstration, food for sale, and much more.

“We are very excited to see everyone in person and encourage all to participate in this free community event,” organizers said.

To ensure the safety of all in attendance, the following COVID-19 protocols have been put into place:

• All attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination

• If ineligible to be vaccinated (children 5 and under), must show proof of negative COVID test within 24 hours

• Masks are to be worn at all times