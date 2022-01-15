July 28, 1927 – January 8, 2022

Patricia Naoko Kurokawa passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at age 94. She was the youngest born to the late Shigeno Nagasaki and Shigeo Fukui. She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Kurokawa; sisters, Toyoko Yamagata and lkuko Nagasaki; and her brother, Yutaka Bruce Nagasaki.

She enjoyed her retirement years traveling or cruising to China, Canada, Puerto Rico, Panama Canal, etc. Ballroom dancing lessons with Harry was another favorite past time. She always had some knitting or crocheting in her busy hands. Her kindness and humor will be sorely missed.

She leaves behind a son, Barry Kurokawa; a daughter, Jan (George) Nishida; grandson, Greg Nishida; granddaughter, Katrina Kurokawa; many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kazu Nagasaki; childhood friend, Matsy lsozaki; and dear neighbor, Maggie Amezquita.

Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Royal Vista San Gabriel.

The family requests no flowers or koden. No funeral is planned at this time due to COVID. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

