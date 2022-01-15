“Belle,” a new animated feature from Mamoru Hosoda, Academy Award-nominated director of “Summer Wars,” “Wolf Children” and “Mirai,” and Studio Chizu, is now playing at selected theaters.

“Belle” is a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media.

Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U,” a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally beloved singer.

One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.

Known in Japan as 竜とそばかすの姫, “Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime,” literally “The Dragon and The Freckled Princess,” “Belle” was inspired by “Beauty and the Beast.” It received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and was the third-highest-grossing Japanese film of 2021. GKIDS has licensed the film in North America.

The voice cast includes Kaho Nakamura as Suzu/Belle and Takeru Satoh as Dragon. The English dub stars Kylie McNeill and Paul Castro Jr.

Rated PG. Run time: 2 hours, 1 minute. Southland theaters showing “Belle” include the following:

Los Angeles County

• Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 750 W. 7th St., Los Angeles

• Regal LA LIVE & 4DX, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

• Regency Commerce, 950 Goodrich Blvd., City of Commerce

• Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza & XD, 4020 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles

• AMC Century City 15, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

• The Landmark, 10850 W. Pico, Los Angeles

• AMC Atlantic Times Square 14, 450 N. Altantic Blvd., Monterey Park

• AMC The Grove 14, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles

• TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

• AMC Americana at Brand 18, 322 Americana Way, Glendale

• LOOK Dine-in Cinemas Glendale, 128 Artsakh Ave., Glendale

• Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

• Regal North Hollywood & 4DX, 6150 Laurel Canyon Rd., Los Angeles

• AMC Promenade 16, 18801 Oxnard St., Woodland Hills

• Regal Edwards South Gate & IMAX, 8630 Garfield Ave., South Gate

• Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance & IMAX, 1 E. Main St., Alhambra

• AMC Montebello 10, 1475 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello

• Cinepolis Cinemas, 8540 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera

• Harkins Theatres Cerritos 16, 600 Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos

• Cinemark Downey & XD, 8840 Apollo Way, Downey

• Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

• Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Dr., Los Angeles

• AMC Burbank 16, 125 E. Palm Ave., Burbank

• AMC Santa Monica 7, 1310 3rd St., Santa Monica

• AMC Dine-in South Bay Galleria, 16, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach

• Cinemark Carson & XD, 20700 S. Avalon Blvd., Suite 285, Carson

• AMC Del Amo 18, Suite 73, 3525 Carson St., Torrance

• AMC Rolling Hills 20, 2591 Airport Dr., Torance

• Starlight Terrace Cineams, 28901 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes

• AMC Marina Marketplace 6, 4335 Glencoe Ave., Marina Del Rey

• Cinemark at The Pike & XD, 99 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach

Orange County

• AMC Tustin 14 @ The District, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin

• AMC Orange 30, Suite E, 20 City Blvd. W. , Orange

• Regal, 500 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

• Century Stadium 25 & XD, 1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange

• Regal Garden Grove, 9741 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove

• Century Huntington Beach & XD, 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach

• Starlight Triangle Square Cinemas, 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

• Regal Foothill Towne Center, 26602 Towne Centre Dr., Foothill Ranch

• Starlight Cinema City Theatres, 5635 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim

• AMC Dine-in Fullerton 20, 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton

• Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX, 26701 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo

• Regal Edwards Brea East, 155 W. Birch St., Brea

• AMC La Mirada 7, 15296 Rosecrans Ave., La Mirada

For more information, visit: https://bellefilm.com