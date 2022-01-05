(MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

After the disappointment of a cancelled Rose Parade in 2021, the annual New Year’s Day celebra­tion made its return Saturday in Pasadena.

The 133rd edition of the event was held with fans in the stands and spectactors braving sunny but chilly weather, lining the five-mile route along Colorado Boulevard.

Ahead of the spectacular, the famous floats are lined up late on New Year’s Eve in the staging area on Orange Grove Boulevard. Among those who ventured out of an up-close preview was the Ding family of South Pasadena – above, Jennifer, Sequoia and Hui.

Associated Press

The 2022 Rose Parade featured 17 marching bands, 17 equestian teams and 37 floats, including that of Rose Queen Nadia Chung, a La Cañada High School senior, and her court.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade – with the theme “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” — was Emmy-winning actor LeVar Burton, who is also a director, educator and lifelong advocate of children’s literacy and known to generations of children as the host of PBS’ “Reading Rainbow.”