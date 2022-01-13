Aerial view of Hatano Farm

Rafu Staff Report

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — At its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Rancho Palos Verdes City Council will consider the future of the Hatano Farm property.

The 5.5-acre property is the last vestige of the Japanese American farms that once operated throughout the Palos Verdes Peninsula. James Hatano, an Army veteran, started the farm in the early 1950s — about two decades before RPV was incorporated as a city — on land leased from the Army. He died in 2016.

The farm is operated by Martin Martinez, who began working for Hatano in the early 1980s and now pays the city $100 a year for the right to cultivate cactus and flowers for commercial purposes.

Late last year, the City Council voted 4-1 to terminate the lease, with Councilmember David Bradley, who is now mayor, casting the only “no” vote. At the request of Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Ferraro, the council will take up the following item next week:

“Consideration and possible action to reconsider the Nov. 16, 2021, City Council decision to terminate the lease with Mr. Martin Martinez for the agricultural use of Hatano Farm Area at Upper Point Vicente.

“Recommendation: 1) Consider whether the City Council’s Nov. 16, 2021 adopted motion to terminate the lease agreement with Mr. Martin Martinez for the agricultural use of the former Hatano Farm Area at Upper Point Vicente should be reconsidered; and, 2) If the City Council passes a motion to reconsider, direct staff to come back at the Feb. 15, 2022 meeting with information and options, including the options identified in the Nov. 16, 2021 City Council Agenda Report, for the City Council’s consideration.”

Also participating in the meeting will be Councilmembers Eric Alegria, John Cruikshank and Ken Dyda.

If last year’s decision stands, the property would have to be vacated no later than nine months from the date of the motion.

At the November meeting, the City Council also directed staff to work with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy to “explore locations within the city, including the Hatano Farm lease area, as possible locations for a future seed nursery and to return to the City Council with a preferred location.”

