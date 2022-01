A private graveside memorial service for Sumako Mochizuki, 89-year-old, Aichi, Japan-born Issei, who passed away on December 22, 2021, in Gardena, was held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Becky Hirata from Faith United Methodist Church officiating.

She is survived by her children, Suzan (Dan Hanami) and Tim (Lynn Nakagiri) Mochizuki; nieces, Yoshimi (Mike) Haraguchi and Terry (Jan) Johnson; also survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

