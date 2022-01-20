South Pasadena guard Nathan Kawasaki evades the defense of Blair’s Luke Karnis, to score in the Tigers’ 88-45 runaway win over the host Vikings in Pasadena. With more than a dozen reserves on their bench, the Tigers showed the value of their depth, scoring in the first 10 seconds and never trailing in the game. South Pasadena takes its 11-5 overall record into Wednesday’s rivalry matchup with San Marino. The teams are currently tied for second place in the Rio Hondo League, one win behind La Cañada. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)