Sansei Legacy’s New Year’s Zoom event, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m., will be an interview with Kimi Tokuda Evans.

Kimi Evans

Mitchell Matsumura will serve as moderator.

Evans is a former Hollywood casting director, TV news personality, and on-camera coach and media strategist, with over 15 years of coaching experience. She helps thought leaders and elite professionals gain publicity to become the authorities in their fields. She also helps her clients build confidence on camera so that they can be a relatable and magnetic video powerhouse.

“Because he who rules the camera, rules the world,” Evans says.

Free but RSVP required. Limited to the first 100 guests. Register in advance at sansei.legacy@gmail.com. You will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.