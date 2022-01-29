Wayne Osako

The Ventura County JACL will hold its 2022 installation of officers luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Guest speaker Wayne Osako will share his experience as co-chair (with the late founder Fusa Takahashi) of the Stamp Our Story Committee, which built nationwide support for the USPS stamp commemorating the Nisei soldiers of World War II, which was unveiled last year. Osako worked alongside the late Chiz Ohira, SOSC co-founder, her late husband, 442nd RCT veteran Ted Ohira, and SOSC co-founder Aiko Ogata King.

To join the meeting, go to: https://ucla.zoom.us/j/94032250099?pwd=OmxuMTlsdlhsell0Y3JqT09VcUnyZz09

Meeting ID: 940 3225 0099. Passcode: VCJACL.

For more information, email venturacountyJACL@gmail.com.