June 24, 1935 – January 23, 2022

Roy Mitsugo Koyano, an 86-year-old, San Jose, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Torrance, Calif., passed away on January 23, 2022.

Predeceased by his parents, Kiyoshi and Shikiye Koyano; and siblings, Wesley Koyano, Atsuko Shimizu and Mason Koyano; he is survived by his siblings, Setsuko (Roy) Mikawa, Arthur Koyano, and Lilly (Bernie) Brenes; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private family service will be held in the summer of 2022.

