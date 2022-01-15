During World War II, Tatsuo Ryusei Inouye was one of several hundred men incarcerated in the notorious Tule Lake Segregation Center stockade, a prison within this prison camp. These detainees were interrogated, held indefinitely without charge and sometimes viciously beaten.

Nancy Oda

Come hear Inouye’s daughter, Nancy Kyoko Oda, share about her father’s diary, which was written while he was imprisoned in the stockade. The diary was originally in Japanese and translated into English by Prof. Masumi Izumi of Doshisha University.

This virtual program will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. It is being co-sponsored by the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute and the Manzanar Committee.

Oda will be joined by Martha Nakagawa, a Tule Lake descendant, who will give a brief background on Tule Lake; Richard Murakami, a former Tulean who will share his memories of camp; and Jason Fujii, a Tule Lake descendant whose family secret included renunciation. Bruce Embrey, co-chair of the Manzanar Committee, will moderate.

“The Tule Lake Stockade Diary,” Inouye’s translated writings, will be available for purchase for $35, plus $5 shipping.

The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.jci-gardena.org and go to the website’s “Events/Programs/Classes” section; then hit “GVJCI Upcoming Events” and this program will pop up.